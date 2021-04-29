BBC News

The bus helping increase Covid vaccine uptake

Residents in the borough of Brent in London are being offered an alternative to visiting a vaccine centre - a vaccine bus.

The aim is to reach areas where jab uptake is relatively low, offering a potentially more convenient route to getting the vaccine.

It might also allow health teams to help alleviate vaccine hesitancy or worries.

Appointments are walk-in and are open to over 40s who live in the area. The BBC spoke to some of those who used the bus to get immunised.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK