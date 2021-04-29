The bus helping increase Covid vaccine uptake

Residents in the borough of Brent in London are being offered an alternative to visiting a vaccine centre - a vaccine bus.

The aim is to reach areas where jab uptake is relatively low, offering a potentially more convenient route to getting the vaccine.

It might also allow health teams to help alleviate vaccine hesitancy or worries.

Appointments are walk-in and are open to over 40s who live in the area. The BBC spoke to some of those who used the bus to get immunised.