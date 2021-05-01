More than one in three deaf people have reported struggling with their mental health because of the pandemic, according to a recent report by the deafness charity SignHealth.

Christopher Reid, Director of Operations at SignHealth said: “We are very concerned that 35% of deaf respondents indicated that the pandemic has had a major negative impact on their mental health and 61% highlighting anxiety as what has impacted them most.”

SignHealth is now appealing to the government to do more in regards to continued accessibility.

They have backed the 'Where is the interpreter' campaign, in an effort to increase the accessibility of information for people whose hearing is impaired.

Video Journalist: Faith Sullivan-Lewis