Thirty years ago, Bristol University recruited over 14,000 pregnant women and began charting their lives and the development of their babies.

Scientists have been studying them ever since, gathering data which has been used to make a range of discoveries.

Now the scientists are also using the cohort of families to learn more about the spread of coronavirus and the impact of the pandemic.

Some of those "Children of the 90s" have been learning about the difference the research has made to society.

BBC Breakfast spoke to families involved from the beginning.