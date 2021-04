Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband says his wife's sentence, after she was found guilty of propaganda against the regime in Iran, is worse than he was expecting.

Richard Ratcliffe says that Nazanin will appeal against her one-year prison sentence and travel ban, but the threat that she won't be able to come home any time soon is bigger than he had feared.

