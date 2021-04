An eight-year-old boy has been praised for his presence of mind after he made an 999 call to emergency services.

Cody alerted Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue, while his mum and dad rushed to a neighbour's house to put out a fire.

The neighbour wasn’t in the house at the time, and the fire service managed to put out the fire

Cody told BBC Breakfast he remembered what his mum told him to do in any emergency.