There are only a handful of fixed lesbian venues operating in the UK, and some have had to rebrand to stay viable.

Alternative nights are also popping up, offering variety and flexibility without the overheads of a permanent space.

On Lesbian Visibility Week, those who run these nights - and the people who enjoy them - talk about how things are evolving.

Correspondent: Jessica Parker

Producer: Eleanor Lawrie

Video Journalist : Lorna Acquah