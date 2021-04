A coroner has called for a change in the law after air pollution led to the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south-east London, died in 2013.

Responding to the report, Ella's mother Rosamund Adoo- Kissi-Debrah told the BBC:

"All children have a right to breathe clean air, no matter where they live, or where they come from".