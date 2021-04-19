Teenage blacksmith forges social media following

Ben Perkins is forging a reputation as an up-and-coming blacksmith after asking for an anvil for his 16th birthday.

The Guildford student, now 17, is self-taught and has gained a huge following on social media after building a working forge at the end of his garden.

He makes a variety of objects, but the most popular has been a whale-shaped bottle opener he created using scrap metal.

A picture of it on Reddit earlier this year earned him tens of thousands of upvotes and a full order book.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.