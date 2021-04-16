Gary Stewart's wife Jude died from the coronavirus at the start of the year. She had been living in a care home and he hadn't been able to see her for months.

Because of restrictions caused by the pandemic, no more than 30 people could attend and they had to socially distance.

Gary, who lives near Peterborough, describes his wife's funeral as "a ridiculous non-event" and not "what she deserved".

He spoke to the BBC ahead of Prince Philip's funeral this Saturday, which will only have 30 mourners in line with Covid rules.