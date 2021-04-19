Black women are more likely than white women to experience common mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, according to government figures.

Sectioning powers under the Mental Health Act also disproportionately affect black people.

BBC journalist Abdirahim Saeed reflects on the case of a close relative and speaks to black women about their experiences.

If you’ve been affected by issues raised in this story, sources of support are available at the BBC Action Line.

Video Journalist: Tobias Chapple

Senior Producer: Tammi Walker

Additional Filming: Abdirahim Saeed