Catherine grew up in a family that lived an alternative lifestyle. When social media became a big part of her life, she became a huge believer in anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

She told the BBC’s specialist disinformation reporter Marianna Spring what made her question her beliefs, and her ideas on how others can be helped out of the online rabbit hole.

Reporter: Marianna Spring

Video Journalists: Suniti Singh, John O’Kane

The Anti-Vax Files is a series from Trending on the BBC World Service. Download the podcast or listen online.