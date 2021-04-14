Prince Philip: Military takes part in rehearsals for funeral

Military rehearsals have taken place for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99, will be remembered in a service at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday.

The televised event will be carried out in line with Covid restrictions but there will be a military presence with personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF.

Buckingham Palace said the plans "very much" reflected the duke's wishes.