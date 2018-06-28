The vast majority of Wales' woodlands are in "poor condition" and urgent action is needed to prevent "irreversible" loss of natural habitat, a conservationist has warned.

Natalie Buttriss, director of the Woodland Trust, said: "One of the biggest threats is the loss of our existing woodlands and trees."

The trust warned a lack of urgency to plant and protect trees was putting the future of green spaces at risk.

The Welsh government said it could not comment due to the Senedd election.