People have been visiting Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace to lay floral tributes and to pay their respects to Prince Philip.

An online book of condolences has been set up on the Royal Family's website and Royal officials have asked people not to gather or lay flowers, due to the pandemic, but many people felt they had to come anyway.

