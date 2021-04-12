Many Muslims are preparing to fast during the holy month of Ramadan. This year you may be considering how coronavirus testing and vaccinations can be done during the festival.

Muslim scholars consulted by the British Islamic Medical Association say having a Covid vaccine will not break your fast. However, if you feel ill and experience side-effects from the vaccine you are exempt from fasting.

Doctors also advise which times of day may be more suitable to take lateral flow Covid tests while fasting.

BBC Asian Network is answering questions from the South Asian community about Covid testing and vaccines during Ramadan in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Dr Salim Modan explains in Gujarati when to have your Covid test and why it is important to take the vaccine, even during Ramadan.