Does China's 'one-child generation' want more kids?

China's one-child policy started in the 1980s to slow population growth, with some exemptions eventually coming about.

In recent years it's been relaxed to allow families' to have two children. But, faced with an ageing population, the north-east could be the first region to drop restrictions all together.

However, it's uncertain if this will encourage young families to have more babies, as China Correspondent Stephen McDonell has been finding out.

Digital edit by Joyce Liu, produced by Ellen Jin and filmed by Alex Shaw

