Learning to be a zookeeper during lockdown

Easter weekend is one of the busiest periods for ZSL London Zoo, but for the second year in a row there'll be no visitors going coming through the gates.

While no visitors means no income for the zoo, it also means fewer learning opportunities for its junior staff who have had to adapt to different ways of learning since the start of the pandemic.

Giving talks members of the public is a key part of an apprentice zookeeper's learning, but now a lot more work is being done online and over video calls.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.