Professor Jessica Meeuwig, the Director of the Centre for Marine Futures at the University of Western Australia, has told the BBC about her hopes for a new ocean monitoring system. The UK government funded project, known as BRUVS, will focus on monitoring marine life in ten British Overseas Territories including Pitcairn and Ascension Island.

Video produced by Anna Boyd

