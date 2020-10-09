Abigail Thorn: 'I came out as trans and made headlines'
Abigail Thorn created the popular YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, which has over 900,000 subscribers. Two months ago, she came out as transgender and overnight became one of the most high-profile transgender figures in the UK. She talks to LGBT Correspondent Ben Hunte about her coming out journey and the realities of being a trans woman in the UK.
Filmed by Julie Riston and Stephen Bulfield Edited by - Josh Falcon Producer - Ammar Ebrahim
If you are feeling emotionally distressed, support is available in the UK at bbc.co.uk/actionline