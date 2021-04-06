Croquet clubs enjoy lockdown boom

Forget tea on the lawn, pressed slacks and the genteel clacking of balls, croquet is enjoying a modern comeback.

As the new season begins, Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club says it has been inundated with requests for membership over the last year, and wants to attract younger players.

There are about 200 clubs in the UK and interest in the sport is growing, leading to new techniques and more aggressive play becoming the norm.

It follows a lockdown boom in sales of garden croquet sets.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.