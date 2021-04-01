Sir Ian McKellen on playing 'young prince' Hamlet at 81

Shakespeare’s Hamlet is one of the most popular and performed plays in the world, while Sir Ian McKellen is one of the most celebrated and versatile actors -- famous for his classical roles as well as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

He is starring in a staging of the work that will be one of the first major new productions to open when lockdown restrictions on theatres are eased in June.

BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz met Sir Ian at the start of rehearsals at the Theatre Royal Windsor to talk about the challenges of playing the young Prince of Denmark at 81.

