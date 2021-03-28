'I'd still be homeless if not for the pandemic'

A scheme to bring all rough sleepers indoors at the start of the pandemic has seen a large disparity in the outcomes of those supported across England, new data has revealed.

In some areas over 80% of those helped are in longer-term accommodation. In others it is less than 15%.

Martin, from Shrewsbury, was one of those helped by Everyone In.

He slept rough in a concrete alcove under a bridge next to the River Severn for a year prior to the pandemic.

