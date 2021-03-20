Covid restrictions: Hundreds gather for anti-lockdown protests
Hundreds of people have marched from Hyde Park to Westminster in London as part of a day of anti-lockdown protests.
The Home Office said it was still illegal for people to attend demonstrations under the current coronavirus rules, but a group of 60 MPs and peers has called on the government to change the law to allow peaceful protest.
The Metropolitan Police said a significant police operation was underway and several arrests had already been made.