While Europe faces a shortage of vaccines and governments argue about who gets what, one company in north Wales is producing jabs solely for the UK population.

Almost all of the UK's AstraZeneca supply comes through here; it's where the vaccine's filled into sterile vials, inspected dozens of times, and sent out for distribution.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "saviour of humanity" and it's fair to say the staff inside are feeling immense pressure - and pride - from their role in the vaccination programme.

BBC Breakfast was given world-first access to the production line.

Camera/Edit: Brijesh Patel

Producer: Josh Parry

Reporter: Jayne McCubbin