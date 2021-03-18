As lockdown begins to ease, many people are wondering when they can go on holiday or have overseas family and friends visit them in the UK.

The earliest date people in England will be able to travel abroad for a holiday is 17 May, when the country moves into step three of its lockdown exit plan.

Until then, people are only allowed to travel abroad for "essential reasons". The rules for travel will also vary depending on different destinations and whether infection rates remain controlled.

BBC Asian Network is helping people to understand the travel rules in five South Asian languages: Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Urdu and Sylheti.

Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi the rules and what counts as an "essential reason" to travel.