Houseplant sales were already increasing before the coronavirus pandemic.

But they've risen further in lockdown, with the Royal Horticultural Society reporting an 80% increase sales of foliage houseplants in 2020.

But how many are ending up dried out and dead?

Plant expert Giacomo Plazzotta offers his advice on how to keep your houseplants alive and thriving.

Filmed and edited: Tom Bea

lProducer: Anisa Subedar