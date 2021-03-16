Neha's fight for her urban 'oasis'

Park Road Allotments in Isleworth, west London, has been an important place for Neha. She has grown food there since she was three and says having outdoor space for the community is vital, especially during lockdown.

But the allotments are under threat from redevelopment. Northumberland Estates has proposed to create 80 new homes on the site. The firm said it would retain 29% of the allotment space.

But 13-year-old Neha feels strongly that protecting green space should be the priority, and explains her views in this BBC Young Reporter film.

Hounslow Council said the planning application "remains under consideration".

