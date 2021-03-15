An investigation into the Met Police's handling of a vigil held to remember Sarah Everard is under way.

Two of the women at the event spoke to BBC News about being handcuffed at the gathering, which had been cancelled by organisers due to pressure from police.

Police minister Kit Malthouse said the footage was "very hard to watch" but that the objective was to "protect people's health".

Boris Johnson has said he was "deeply concerned" by footage showing police officers detaining women at Saturday's vigil.