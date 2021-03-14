The Metropolitan Police has defended its handling of a vigil in south London on the grounds of Covid-19 safety.

Hundreds of people were "packed tightly together", posing a risk of transmitting Covid-19, Met Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said.

"Police must act for people's safety, this is the only responsible thing to do," she said in a statement.

"We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary. But we were placed in this position because of the over-riding need to protect people's safety."