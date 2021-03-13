Caroline Nokes, who is on the Women and Equalities Select Committee, and Jamie Klinger, from Reclaim These Streets, spoke to BBC Breakfast about how Sarah Everard's murder has affected women.

Jamie Klinger said a huge number of cases of violence against women never made it to court. Both women said they had been flooded with stories of sexual assaults of women.

Reclaim These Streets had planned a vigil for near to where 33-year-old Sarah was last seen but due to Covid-19 restrictions this has seen been cancelled.