After suffering severe burns in a caravan fire which killed his three-year-old brother last year, Harley Harvey was not expected to survive.

But the five-year-old has made a remarkable recovery - and is now fundraising for a local charity by climbing the equivalent of Everest at his mid Wales home.

His mother Erin said: "His positivity and his energy has helped us all get through it, especially me."

WARNING: This video contains scenes some people may find upsetting

