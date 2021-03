The Public Accounts Committee has said that the test-and-trace system needed to show better results for the amount of money spent.

Meg Hillier said it was hard to point to a "measurable difference" the test-and-trace system had made.

Baroness Dido Harding, head of the National Institute for Health Protection, which runs the system, pointed out it had been built from scratch and was now doing more tests than any other comparable country.