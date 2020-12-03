Around one and a half million adults in the UK have a stammer. For some - it is obvious when they speak. For many others, it's something they manage to hide - sometimes from even those closest to them.

Former Welsh international Mark Jones and actor Sir Michael Palin, whose father had a stammer, talk about the speech disorder.

I can't say my name - Stammering in the Spotlight - is on BBC IPlayer.

You can get more information and help about stammering from the charity Stamma.