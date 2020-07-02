The brother of the British socialite, Guislaine Maxwell, has told the BBC's Today programme that she has not been able to prepare adequately for her trial, which takes places in July.

Ian Maxwell said that while there was "justice for victims of abuse, there was also justice for those accused of that".

Ms Maxwell is being held in a US federal prison accused of helping the convicted sex offender, her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, to groom young girls. She denies this.

Her older brother's comments come as she is seeking bail for a third time.

A judge previously ruled that she was a flight risk but her brother said she wasn’t seeking to flee.

Gloria Allred, the US lawyer who represents 20 women who say they are victims of Mr Epstein, said "she needed to stay where she is".