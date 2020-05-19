Boris Johnson: 'Inevitable' Covid transmission risk with schools return
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it's "inevitable" that there will be a risk of increased Covid transmission with millions of children returning to school in England.
He explained that reopening schools could be done now because a proportion of the population had been vaccinated.
However, he warned that we must be "very, very cautious" and said that the government would be led by data, not dates.
