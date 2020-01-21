The UK prime minister has refused to comment on "Royal Family matters" in the wake of claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an interview with Oprah.

During a No 10 coronavirus briefing, Boris Johnson said he had "spent a long time not commenting" and that he "didn't intend to depart from that today".

BBC reporter Ben Wright asked the PM about claims an unnamed royal family member talked about the colour of baby Archie's skin.