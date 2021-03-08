Talking to Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle said she was having suicidal thoughts and that "this was very very clear and very scary".

She spoke to the US talk show host in an exclusive interview about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stepped down as working members of the Royal Family.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, was produced by Harpo Productions. The full interview will be broadcast on ITV at 21:00 (GMT) on Monday 8 March.