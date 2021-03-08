Meghan Markle tells US talk show host Oprah Winfrey that conversations took place with a member of the Royal Family about the skin colour of her future children and about not giving her son the title of prince.

Her comments were made in an exclusive interview about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stepped down as working members of the Royal Family.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, was produced by Harpo Productions. The full interview will be broadcast on ITV at 21:00 (GMT) on Monday 8 March.