Prince Harry has told US talk show host Oprah Winfrey that he felt let down by his father, Prince Charles, and that there was a lot to work through.

He was speaking alongside his wife, Meghan, in an exclusive interview about why the pair - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - had stepped down as working members of the Royal Family.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, was produced by Harpo Productions. The full interview will be broadcast on ITV at 21:00 (GMT) on Monday 8 March.