A further 1.7 million people have been added to the shielding list in England.

This is the list of people who are most at risk of needing hospital treatment if they catch coronavirus.

The 2.3 million people who were already on the list were considered as clinically extremely vulnerable because they had specific health conditions.

The addition of 1.7 million people comes after health experts developed a new way to calculate risk levels based on wider factors, not just health.

The new factors include ethnicity, deprivation (by postcode), weight and age. Those who are added to the shielding list are advised to stay at home and take extra precautions until 31 March.

BBC Asian Network is working with doctors to explain the changes to the shielding list in five South Asian languages: Urdu, Tamil, Punjabi, Sylheti and Gujarati.

Dr Carter Singh explains who has been added to the shielding list in Punjabi.