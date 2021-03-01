Health Secretary Matt Hancock says one of the six people who have tested positive for the Brazil variant hasn't yet been traced.

He urges anyone who took a test on 12 or 13 February but hasn't got their result back to phone 119 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and 0300 303 2713 in Scotland.

He added that the government is making sure the vaccine programme is getting all the funding it needs - including money to develop the next generation of vaccines which will work against new variants.