We need to find variant case 'as soon as possible'

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi MP says he is working "with several data points" to try to locate a person in England who has been infected with a concerning variant of coronavirus first found in Brazil.

Pressed by BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker on the potential "flaw in the system", he explained why authorities didn't immediately have details about the person who took a test.

Mr Zahawi urged everyone who had taken a test on 12 or 13 February and not received a result to come forward.

Read more: Officials hunt Brazil variant case in England