The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have urged people to get the Covid vaccine, saying it is "really important".

Prince William said the uptake so far had been "amazing" but added: "We've got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it's really important for them to have it."

The royal's comments came during a video call with two women who have been shielding since last March.

He also warned against fake news about the jab on social media.