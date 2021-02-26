Health Secretary Matt Hancock says "this stark picture" in the data shows "this isn't over yet".

He said the number of people confirmed positive with Covid-19 was now one in 145, but the rate of decline was slowing.

Hospital admissions and deaths were still far too high, but there was good news on the vaccine front.

He also confirmed that the number of people who have received a first dose of a Covid vaccine has surpassed 19 million, now up to 19.1m.