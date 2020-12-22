Alex has been homeless on and off for 10 years, but when the pandemic hit he lost his job as a lorry driver and found himself living in the back of a van.

A UK government scheme, Everyone In, has helped to house thousands of people during the pandemic.

But homelessness charities say the funding must be extended urgently, and are calling for a Housing First approach to homelessness, that does not require people to meet certain pre-conditions before being given accommodation.

Video produced by Daniel South, Jasmin Souesi and Ben Davis