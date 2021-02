A nurse who died with Covid-19 inspired nearly her entire family to join the NHS.

Linda Obiageli Udeagbala, from Croydon, died aged 60 earlier this month, after 17 years working for the health service.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Francis, a psychiatric nurse, and five adult children: Cheyrinne, a midwife, Angelica, a paediatric nurse, Gerard and Colin, who are both mental health nurses and Marvin, who is self-employed.