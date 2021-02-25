Inside a domestic violence call centre

A major charity working with victims of domestic abuse says calls to their 24-hour helpline increased by more than 50 per cent in the year of the pandemic.

The lockdown means some women have felt trapped at home with violent and abusive partners, and support workers say they are seeing more cases of serious injury.

Wearside Women in Need are calling for all of us to stay alert to family, friends and neighbours who may be suffering domestic abuse behind the closed doors of lockdown.

If you've been affected by any issues in this story you can find support via the BBC Action Line.

Correspondent: Jeremy Cooke

Camera: Stephen Fildes

Editing: Nick Woolley

Producer: Claire Kendall