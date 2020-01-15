Two sisters say they’ve been silenced by the man they reported for sexual assault after he sued them for talking about what happened.

Twins Verity and Lucy named the man in allegations on social media after police dropped their cases. He denies the accusations and sought a court order to hide his identity.

Verity, Lucy and the man agreed to a settlement that lets the sisters share their experience as long as he isn’t identified.

Several campaign groups have raised concerns over rape prosecutions being at an all-time low but the Ministry of Justice says everything will be done to bring offenders to justice.

The MoJ has also reiterated that defamation laws contain the checks and balances to make sure only cases are pursued when it’s appropriate.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.

Reporter and producer: Megan Fisher

Filmed by Emily Brooks