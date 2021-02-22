Lockdown exit: Why there are four-week gaps in the roadmap
Professor Chris Whitty explains why there needs to be a pause between each stage easing the lockdown.
Boris Johnson has been defending his four-stage plan to ease the coronavirus restrictions in the hope of lifting all social contact limits by 21 June at the earliest.
Schools will open on 8 March followed by non-essential shops, hairdressers, and gyms in mid-April. Then outdoor areas of pubs and restaurants can follow suit and if infection rates continue to fall indoor seating will be allowed from mid-May.
Mr Whitty, the chief medical officer, explained why each stage would be measured in four-week periods.