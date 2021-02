The Derbyshire village of Eyam is famous for having locked down during the Great Plague of 1665, to stop the spread of the disease.

At the beginning of our own pandemic, in March 2020, the BBC's Fergal Keane went to to visit that community, as it braced itself for troubling times ahead.

Now nearly a year on, he returns to see how residents have been coping.

Filmed by Fred Scott

Produced by Rachael Thorn